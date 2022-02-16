World

New Zealand COVID protesters inspired by Canadian truckers blockade Parliament: authorities

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
New Zealand COVID protesters inspired by Canadian truckers blockade Parliament: authorities
Written by admin
New Zealand COVID protesters inspired by Canadian truckers blockade Parliament: authorities

New Zealand COVID protesters inspired by Canadian truckers blockade Parliament: authorities

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Despite the government’s efforts to discourage protesters, hundreds of New Zealanders continue to protest the government’s vaccine order, as participants say they have been inspired by Canadian truckers protesting against their own government more than 8,000 miles away.

At least 400 trucks, vans and motorcycles were parked in front of the Parliament House in Wellington, and crowds of people continued to call for an end to coronavirus-related restrictions that effectively closed the country’s borders, Reuters reported.

‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers have shared a message with Trudeau

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told a group of journalists, “Today, the arrival of protesters including children in the parliament. But the crowd was tidy.”

Inspired by similar protests in Canada, protesters waved flags from vehicles parked on the street (behind) outside the Houses of Parliament in Wellington on February 8, 2022, during a protest against the Covid ban. (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP) (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP Getty Images)

Inspired by similar protests in Canada, protesters waved flags from vehicles parked on the street (behind) outside the Houses of Parliament in Wellington on February 8, 2022, during a protest against the Covid ban. (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP) (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP Getty Images)
(Photo by Marty Melville / AFP via Getty Images)

Law enforcement officers trying to evacuate the government building ordered protesters to leave and said their vehicles could be pulled out of the area, officials said.

Canadian Trackers: Ottawa Police Chief Resigns

Chambers added: “This is a very complex situation and we are aware of the strategies we need to adopt so that the situation does not get worse.”

Inspired by a similar protest in Canada, Kovid stands with a Canadian flag near the Parliament House in Wellington on February 8, 2022, during a protest against the ban. (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP) (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP Getty Images)

Inspired by a similar protest in Canada, Kovid stands with a Canadian flag near the Parliament House in Wellington on February 8, 2022, during a protest against the ban. (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP) (Photo by Marty Melville / AFP Getty Images)
(Photo by Marty Melville / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  Petrol became costlier by twenty rupees in the neighborhood Rs 177 per liter pleading for help from India

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejected the protesters’ demands, calling the protests “imported”, Reuters reported.

The protest has been going on for nine days.

Canadian civil liberties groups responded to Trudeau’s call for emergency legislation

As anti-vaccine mandate protests spread around the world, the notion of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s protest affecting a government building directly from a “freedom convoy” in Ottawa may have arisen.

Truckers carry jerrycans on fuel as they continue to protest the vaccine mandate against Covid-19 in Ottawa, Canada, on February 7, 2022.

Truckers carry jerrycans on fuel as they continue to protest the vaccine mandate against Kovid-19 in Ottawa, Canada, on February 7, 2022.
(Qadri Mohammad / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Trudeau called the roadblocks in his country “illegal” and similarly criticized the protesters as “a small marginalized group of people who … do not represent the views of Canadians.”

On Tuesday, the Canadian government announced that it would relax travel bans, although it “credits the activities of millions of Canadians across the country who followed public health measures, including vaccinating themselves and their families.”

Travelers, however, still need to be fully vaccinated – a requirement that protesters want to remove.

Police in riot gear storm a rally on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in front of a parked vehicle in the Ottawa Downtown Corps. (Canadian Press via Adrian Wyld / AP)

Police in riot gear storm a rally on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in front of a parked vehicle in the Ottawa Downtown Corps. (Canadian Press via Adrian Wyld / AP)
(Canadian Press via Adrian Wyld / AP)

The New Zealand and Canadian protesters did not commit any crime in addition to resisting the closure order and their respective protests resulted in no injuries or looting.

#Zealand #COVID #protesters #inspired #Canadian #truckers #blockade #Parliament #authorities

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Taliban and 9/11 Families Fight for Billions in Frozen Afghan Funds

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment