New Zealand COVID protesters inspired by Canadian truckers blockade Parliament: authorities



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Despite the government’s efforts to discourage protesters, hundreds of New Zealanders continue to protest the government’s vaccine order, as participants say they have been inspired by Canadian truckers protesting against their own government more than 8,000 miles away.

At least 400 trucks, vans and motorcycles were parked in front of the Parliament House in Wellington, and crowds of people continued to call for an end to coronavirus-related restrictions that effectively closed the country’s borders, Reuters reported.

‘We’re not backing down’: Canadian truckers have shared a message with Trudeau

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told a group of journalists, “Today, the arrival of protesters including children in the parliament. But the crowd was tidy.”

Law enforcement officers trying to evacuate the government building ordered protesters to leave and said their vehicles could be pulled out of the area, officials said.

Canadian Trackers: Ottawa Police Chief Resigns

Chambers added: “This is a very complex situation and we are aware of the strategies we need to adopt so that the situation does not get worse.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejected the protesters’ demands, calling the protests “imported”, Reuters reported.

The protest has been going on for nine days.

Canadian civil liberties groups responded to Trudeau’s call for emergency legislation

As anti-vaccine mandate protests spread around the world, the notion of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s protest affecting a government building directly from a “freedom convoy” in Ottawa may have arisen.

Trudeau called the roadblocks in his country “illegal” and similarly criticized the protesters as “a small marginalized group of people who … do not represent the views of Canadians.”

On Tuesday, the Canadian government announced that it would relax travel bans, although it “credits the activities of millions of Canadians across the country who followed public health measures, including vaccinating themselves and their families.”

Travelers, however, still need to be fully vaccinated – a requirement that protesters want to remove.

The New Zealand and Canadian protesters did not commit any crime in addition to resisting the closure order and their respective protests resulted in no injuries or looting.