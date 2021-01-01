New Zealand Education Campaign in India … – New Zealand Education Campaign in India
A pool of agents will contact students interested in studying in New Zealand on the Education New Zealand (ENZ) campaign website to provide them with more information about the curriculum, criteria and admission process.
Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings coach and former New Zealand cricket captain Stephen Fleming is running the campaign. Interested students will also be given a dinner date with Stephen Fleming. Fleming’s team is currently in the IPL season and is considered the ‘Best Captain of the Black Caps’ among Indians.
New Zealand has a wide range of higher education. In addition to being an expert in many fields and offering many vocational courses, New Zealand truly stands out from the crowd of other countries.
The aim of the campaign is to train talented Indian students in IT, engineering, agriculture and forestry and construction so that their future is secured with good jobs.
Education New Zealand (ENZ) is working with ten top Indian agencies on the campaign. These agencies will reach thousands more students and send messages through their own network.
