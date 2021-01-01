New Zealand government promotes education! – Education in New Zealand

Deciding to study abroad can be a difficult decision. Fortunately, New Zealanders are aware of these issues and have launched a new website to provide information on how to help them study abroad. The ‘New Zealand Study + Work’ site provides students with answers to many important questions with a single button. This site provides accurate and detailed advice to students on issues like student visa as well as job rights while studying in the country.

The New Zealand government has launched this new site to provide better help and services to international students. The website allows students to come to New Zealand from Asia, Europe or anywhere else to cover in-depth information about the study. It is also explained in detail about working on a student visa, as well as students can make inquiries here on important topics such as work-rights, salary, health and safety regulations. You can only work in the country with the permission of the New Zealand Immigration Department.



In addition to requiring a work permit, there are restrictions on how many hours you can work. The site not only addresses work-related issues, but the rules of the student visa are explained here.

New Zealand has recently been included in the list of best study places for 2014. But from this website, New Zealand will soon become a center of wonderful study.

http://nzstudywork.immigration.govt.nz/