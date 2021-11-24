New Zealand Plans to Reopen to International Visitors
New Zealand plans to allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter the country without mandatory hotel quarantine by the end of April, as it is slowly emerging from the longest lockdown in the world.
But those entering the country next year will face significant restrictions, including a mandatory seven-day home isolation period, as well as departure and arrival tests. The border will be opened in phases for different countries, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and visa holders will be able to travel through Australia from January 16 and elsewhere around the world from February 13. Foreign nationals will follow from April 30.
The need to isolate new arrivals when the virus is already in the community has been questioned by experts for weeks, and experts say international arrivals pose no additional threat. No fully vaccinated passengers in Australia, for example, have been tested positive in New Zealand’s hotel quarantine system since 23 August.
About 84 per cent of people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. And representatives of the country’s tourism industry, struggling to cope with the long absence of foreign visitors, denied the need for a seven-day separation.
New Zealand has been on edge since August when a delta-type eruption occurred in Auckland and the country’s “zero covid” approach came to an end.
Minister Chris Hipkins, who was responsible for New Zealand’s response to the outbreak, told a news conference on Wednesday: “I want to emphasize that the journey in 2022 will not be the same as the journey before 2020.”
For more than a year, New Zealand has run a lottery system for citizens and permanent residents who want to return, locked people out of the country and created a huge backlog. The system has faced legal challenges from people desperate to return home from abroad and reunite with their families.
New Zealand is waiting until April to fully approve the airline’s plans, as well as to allow the transition to the country’s new “traffic light” outbreak management system starting December 2. The system will end the lockdown and impose significant restrictions on those who have not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a news conference on Monday.
On December 15, Auckland – where the country’s eruption is concentrated – will open its borders to the rest of the country.
Prior to the epidemic, tourism was a major part of New Zealand’s economy, employing around 230,000 people and contributing NZ 41 41.9 billion ($ 30.2 billion) annually. Between 2018 and 2019, around 3.8 million foreign tourists visited, most of them from Australia. Although domestic tourism has grown since the border was closed, the industry has struggled to make up for its losses, as international tourists spend about three times as much per capita as their domestic counterparts.
Defending New Zealand’s precaution, Mr Hipkins drew attention to a new viral wave crashing from Europe. “As we move into 2022, we know the epidemic is not over,” he said. “It’s not going to end suddenly, and the only way to get out of the epidemic is to look at Europe.”
