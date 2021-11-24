New Zealand Plans to Reopen to International Visitors

New Zealand plans to allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter the country without mandatory hotel quarantine by the end of April, as it is slowly emerging from the longest lockdown in the world.

But those entering the country next year will face significant restrictions, including a mandatory seven-day home isolation period, as well as departure and arrival tests. The border will be opened in phases for different countries, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and visa holders will be able to travel through Australia from January 16 and elsewhere around the world from February 13. Foreign nationals will follow from April 30.

The need to isolate new arrivals when the virus is already in the community has been questioned by experts for weeks, and experts say international arrivals pose no additional threat. No fully vaccinated passengers in Australia, for example, have been tested positive in New Zealand’s hotel quarantine system since 23 August.

About 84 per cent of people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. And representatives of the country’s tourism industry, struggling to cope with the long absence of foreign visitors, denied the need for a seven-day separation.