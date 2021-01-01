New Zealand Scholarships: If you want to study in New Zealand, check out these scholarships – List of scholarships to study in New Zealand

New Zealand is known for its adventure sports but there are also some excellent educational institutions. If you want to study at these institutes in New Zealand, you can look at these scholarships.

Dean Asia Scholarship

Eligibility: Dean Asia Scholarships are awarded to international graduate students who may be from any country in Asia. In this, students can pursue a full-time Bachelor of Commerce or Bachelor of Property degree at Auckland Business School. The three-year scholarship includes full tuition fees. The choice is based on academic quality, financial status and your ability to succeed in your business studies at the university. To continue taking advantage of this scholarship, the student must maintain a GPA of 5.00 (equivalent to B) each semester.

Scholarship amount: Tuition fee assistance which will also include compulsory health insurance.

Deadline: November 15 every year

Application link: https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/study/applications-and-admissions/apply-now.htm

Lincoln University Doctoral Scholarship

Eligibility: Lincoln University aims to help international students pursuing postgraduate studies and research. Applicants must have access to the Doctor of Philosophy at Lincoln University.

Amount: Grants of $ 24000 (Rs. 1,702,245) will be available every year for three years.

Deadline: Before 1 October

Website: http://www.lincoln.ac.nz

Waikato Excellence Scholarship University for Asia

Eligibility: Scholarship Asia aims to promote the best education in Asian countries. It is available in some Asian countries including India. This is for students applying for undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate courses at the University of Waikato.

Amount: Students will receive a grant of NZ $ 5,000 (Rs. 226899) ​​and NZ $ 10,000 (Rs. 453799) for the highest qualifying applicants from each country.

Deadline: September-October every year

Application link: https://www.waikato.ac.nz/scholarships/