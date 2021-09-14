New Zealand should change its name to Aotearoa Maori party says they launch campaign

New Zealand should change its name to Aotearoa, according to the country’s Māori party, which has launched a campaign to eliminate its current ‘colonialist’ name.

Te Pati Māori is calling for the restoration of indigenous names in the country, including the names of towns, cities and suburbs.

The party has petitioned the government to ‘identify and officially restore’ the original place names by 2026.

Māori party leaders, Raviri Waititi and Debbie Ngareva-Packer, said in a statement that began the petition, “It is high time that Te Re Māori was restored to its rightful place as the first and official language of this country. “

He added: ‘New Zealand is a Dutch name. Even the Dutch have changed their name – from Holland to the Netherlands, for Christ’s sake!’

Maori Party leaders Raviri Waititi and Debbie Ngareva-Packer (pictured) have launched a petition to restore the New Zealand place name ‘Aotearoa’.

‘We are a Polynesian country – we are Aotearoa.’

The petition urges the New Zealand government to do everything it can to ‘restore the status of our language’.

‘Tangata Venua is sick of our ancestral names being trampled on, humiliated and ignored. This is the 21st century, it must change.”

The name New Zealand was given by Dutch cartographers in the 17th century.

Explorer Abel Tasman was the first European to visit the islands and initially named them Staten Lands, believing they were part of the islands sighted off the coast of South America by fellow explorer Jacob Le Maire.

Hendrik Brouwer disproved this in 1643 with his visit to Staten Land, now known as Isla de los Estados.

Cartographers then renamed the islands visited by Tasman to Nova Zeelandia, named after the Dutch province of Zeeland.

The name was later anglicised for New Zealand.

It is not known whether the Māori people previously had a name for the entire country, but Aoteroa, meaning land of the long white cloud, is its current name in the language.

Mr Waititi (pictured) said the petition has already collected 12,000 signatures since its launch on Tuesday

Mr. Waititi and Ms. Nagareva-Packer noted that the fluency rate for indigenous languages ​​has fallen from 90 per cent to 20 per cent in the past 90 years.

‘It is the duty of the Crown to do everything it can to restore the status of our language. This means it needs to be accessible in the most obvious places; On our television, on our radio stations, on road signs, maps and official advertisements, and in our education system,’ it added.

The name change was initially picked up in 2017 by the Māori Party which launched its language policy for state broadcasters to basic Te Re Māori fluency.

Aotearoa is used interchangeably across the country with the terminology used by state officials, political leaders and even some companies – but there has been no official change.

Former New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters slammed the name change on Twitter as 'left-wing radical bull dust' (pictured)

Former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and First Leader of New Zealand Winston Peters has already slammed the name change as ‘dumb extremism’.

‘It’s just more left-wing radical bull dust. Changing the name of our country and town and city is just dumb extremism,’ Mr Peters wrote Twitter.

‘We are not changing to a name with no historical credibility. We are there to keep us New Zealand.’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in September last year that an official name change for the nation was “not something we discovered” but encouraged Aotearoa to be used as a “positive thing”.

She said, “It’s not something that we’ve discovered, but I’m really encouraged to see people use it more often and I expect it to be used more internationally as well.”

By Tuesday evening, Mr Waititi announced that the petition had already garnered 12,000 signatures from supporters.

The campaign comes 49 years after the Māori language petition was first given a push to parliament, which eventually recognized Māori as the official dialect.