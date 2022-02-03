New Zealand to end quarantine stays and reopen its borders



The New Zealand government said on Thursday it would end its segregation requirements for incoming travelers and reopen its borders, a move welcomed by thousands of expatriates who have waited a long time to return home.

Since the epidemic began, New Zealand has enforced some of the world’s strictest border controls. Most incoming travelers will have to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel room operated by the military, a requirement that has created barriers at the border.

Pregnant journalist receives help from Taliban after New Zealand refuses to return due to Kavid rule

These measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives, and New Zealand was allowed to eradicate or control several outbreaks of the coronavirus.

But, increasingly, border control has been seen as a step beyond a world where the virus is becoming localized and in a country where the Omicron variant is already spreading. This barrier forced many New Zealanders abroad to enter a lottery-style system to secure a place in the quarantine and passage home.

System flaws were highlighted last week by pregnant New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bayliss, who was stranded in Afghanistan when New Zealand officials initially refused an application to return to the country to give birth. After an international campaign, the authorities retreated and offered to place him in quarantine, which he accepted.

The change of border means that vaccinated New Zealanders returning from Australia will no longer have to go to quarantine by the end of this month, and vaccinated New Zealanders returning from the rest of the world may avoid quarantine in mid-March. They still have to be isolated at home.

New Zealand will try the new COVID-19 system with Auckland reopening

However, most tourists have to wait until October before entering the country without quarantine. And anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated will still have to go through quarantine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she knows that many people associate border control with heartache, but they have undoubtedly saved lives.

“There is no question that this has been a difficult part of the epidemic for New Zealand,” he said. “But as one of the hardest things we’ve experienced, it’s because it’s right there, in part, not because of the large-scale casualties.”

He said the controls meant “not everyone can come home when they want to. But that means Kovid can’t come home when they want to.”

New Zealand has banned smoking

Ardern said the restrictions allowed New Zealand to build up its defense against the virus by obtaining high-level vaccines and to keep the economy strong.

According to Our World in Data, about 77% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated. According to health officials, it has risen to 93% among those 12 years of age or older.

New Zealand has reported only 53 deaths from its 5 million population.

New Zealand’s economy returned to rapid growth after the epidemic subsided and unemployment fell to 3.2% in the last quarter, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1986. But the government has also rapidly increased borrowing and house prices have skyrocketed.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon said the reopening of the border was welcome news, and his National Party had long called on the government to “end the humanitarian lottery.”

Ardern said it was the first step towards normalcy.

“Before there was life, and now there was life with Kovid, but that means there will be life after Kovid, a life where we have adapted, where some of our normalcy has returned and where the weather can take its rightful place again.” Ardern says. “We are well on our way to that destination. We haven’t gotten there yet.”