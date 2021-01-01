New Zealand tour of Pakistan: New Zealand reaches Pakistan after 18 years for limited overs series: New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan after 18 years without star players

The New Zealand cricket team is on a tour of Pakistan for a limited overs bilateral series after a gap of 18 years. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore. After landing at Islamabad airport, the players were taken to their hotels under tight security.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a Bio Bubble (Bio Safe Environment) at its hotel for New Zealand players and officials. New Zealand had earlier toured Pakistan in 2003 for a limited overs series. The team did not return to Pakistan for security reasons.

The New Zealand team, led by Tom Latham, is here without its regular captain Ken Williamson and a few other key players. Some of these players are participating in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and some are at rest.

Regular coach Gary Steed also did not accompany the visiting team, which will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20 internationals in Lahore.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and New Zealand Cricket have decided not to play next week’s ODI series under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League due to the unavailability of the ‘Decision Review System (DRS)’. In such a case it would be a bilateral series.

The New Zealand team will tour Pakistan again in the 2022-23 season to play two Tests and three ODIs. Both the boards have agreed that these 50 overs matches will be part of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand will join some of the key players in the squad tomorrow. These players were not part of the recent T20 series played in Bangladesh. Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill will join the T20 squad.