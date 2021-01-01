New Zealand v Bangladesh: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs: BANvNZ: New Zealand come back from victory, fourth match of T20 series to be played on 8th

Left-arm spinner Ayaz Patel top-scored with 16 runs as New Zealand kept their hopes alive in the series after winning the third T20I by 52 runs here on Sunday.

Off-spinner Collie McConkey (3 for 15) and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (1 for 13) were instrumental in helping Bangladesh to 76 in 19.4 overs. New Zealand had earlier scored 128 for five on a slow pitch.



New Zealand’s Henry Nichols and Tom Blundell put on an unbeaten 66 for the sixth wicket. Nichols scored 36 not out and Blundell 30 not out. Bangladesh are now leading the series 2-1. They won the first match by seven wickets and the second by four runs. The fourth match will be played on Wednesday.