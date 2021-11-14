New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Cricket Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021Finals -NZ vs AUS Final T20 World Cup Match Today latest Scoreboard, New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia Final T20 World Cup Match Score

Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Both New Zealand and Australia teams will enter with the intention of becoming T20 champions for the first time. Both the teams have never won the T20 World Cup title.

NZ vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final: The final match of T20 World Cup 2021 will be played from 7.30 pm today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. For the first time, teams from both the neighboring countries will be competing with the intention of becoming T20 champions.

Let us tell you that before this, a total of 14 T20 International matches have been held between the two teams. Out of which New Zealand has won 5 times and Kangaroo team has won 9 times. Apart from this, both the teams have faced each other once in the T20 World Cup. This match took place in Dharamsala, India where Kiwi team defeated Australia by 8 runs.

Talking about the ICC title, both the teams have not won the T20 World Cup even once. Australia has already won 7 ICC titles, including 5 ODI World Cup and 2 Champions Trophy titles.

On the other hand, the Kiwi team has won only one ICC title, which they recently won the distinction of becoming Test champions by defeating India. The performance of both the teams in this tournament has been excellent.

Both the teams have reached the semi-finals after defeating the top teams of both the groups. In the first semi-final where New Zealand beat Group-1 toppers England by five wickets. In the second semi-final, Australia registered a spectacular five-wicket win over Group-2 toppers Pakistan.