New Zealand will ease the Kovid lockdown in Auckland

New Zealand will ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, ending a nearly five-week strict lockdown in the country’s most populous city.

Ms Ardern told reporters that some businesses, including restaurants and cafes, would be allowed to reopen for takeout and delivery from Tuesday night, and up to 10 people would be allowed to gather in the city for ceremonies including funerals and weddings . In New Zealand’s four-tier system of COVID regulations, Auckland will now be at Level 3, the second most restrictive. The rest of the country has been below Level 2 for the past two weeks.

The measures have disappointed residents and closed businesses, as the country remains committed to completely eliminating the delta version of the coronavirus. 22 new cases were reported on Monday, down from a peak of 83 during the outbreak. New Zealand began a gradual easing of some of the world’s strictest antivirus measures earlier this month, aiming to reopen borders to foreigners sometime next year.

“We keep working to stamp out COVID,” said Ms. Ardern. “We are not exiting Level 4 because the work is done. Nor are we moving forward because we don’t think we can achieve the goal of stamping out COVID-19. “