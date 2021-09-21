New Zealand will ease the Kovid lockdown in Auckland
New Zealand will ease coronavirus restrictions in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, ending a nearly five-week strict lockdown in the country’s most populous city.
Ms Ardern told reporters that some businesses, including restaurants and cafes, would be allowed to reopen for takeout and delivery from Tuesday night, and up to 10 people would be allowed to gather in the city for ceremonies including funerals and weddings . In New Zealand’s four-tier system of COVID regulations, Auckland will now be at Level 3, the second most restrictive. The rest of the country has been below Level 2 for the past two weeks.
The measures have disappointed residents and closed businesses, as the country remains committed to completely eliminating the delta version of the coronavirus. 22 new cases were reported on Monday, down from a peak of 83 during the outbreak. New Zealand began a gradual easing of some of the world’s strictest antivirus measures earlier this month, aiming to reopen borders to foreigners sometime next year.
“We keep working to stamp out COVID,” said Ms. Ardern. “We are not exiting Level 4 because the work is done. Nor are we moving forward because we don’t think we can achieve the goal of stamping out COVID-19. “
Other countries in the Asia Pacific region have begun to reopen despite a rising number of new cases, acknowledging that strategies aimed at eliminating the virus may be untenable. Australian officials have said the country will begin reopening once 70 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated. Singapore has relaxed the quarantine rules for some passengers. In Vietnam, businesses are reopening, although cases are still high.
Ms Ardern stressed that the change in rules for Auckland should be considered a cautious move. In the rest of New Zealand, restrictions on indoor gatherings, including restaurants and bars, will be further eased, allowing gatherings of up to 100 people. The new restrictions will remain in place for at least two weeks, and will be reevaluated on October 4.
Elsewhere in the world:
Vatican City Officials announced on Monday that from October 1 residents, workers and visitors will be required to show that they have immunity against COVID-19. The measure matches a requirement introduced last week in Italy, which encircles the tiny state. The Vatican police force will investigate what is called a green pass, which shows whether the holder has received at least one dose of the vaccine, recovered from a coronavirus infection or recently tested negative. The only exception would be for people attending Mass.
