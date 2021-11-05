New Zealand’s star bowler Ish Sodhi commented in Punjabi for ICC, made a big mistake; Watch Video

Ish Sodhi was born on 31 October 1992 in Ludhiana, Punjab. When he was four years old, his parents immigrated to New Zealand.

New Zealand’s legendary spinner Inderbir Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Ish Sodhi, recently commented in Punjabi for the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, during this he made a big mistake. The video clip commenting on the Indian-origin Kiwi cricketer has been shared by the ICC and the T20 World Cup on their respective social media handles.

The caption of the video released by the ICC on Instagram read, 'Meet our Punjabi commentator Inderbir Singh Sodhi.' The video has also been tagged T20 World Cup.

In the beginning of the video Ish Sodhi says, ‘Sat Shri Akal ji. My name is Inderbir Singh Sodhi. Mainu lagda should be punjabi wich commentary nowadays. That’s why I’m getting started. Come (with me).’

After this he said, ‘Bowler aa riya inside aur mari au shot mari, aur edge lag gaya, hit mari. … against… Cristiano Ronaldo.’ As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo comes out of his mouth, after that he becomes silent. He starts laughing at himself.

Let us tell you that recently Ish Sodhi was asked by a journalist to speak in Hindi. Then this right-arm leg-spinner replied in a funny way. He had said that if he spoke a single word in a wrong way, his mother would beat him up. He had told that he is working on improving his Hindi speaking skills.

Ish Sodhi made his international debut in October 2013 with a match against Bangladesh. He made his debut in T20 Internationals in 2014 and One Day Internationals in 2015. He has played 17 Tests, 33 ODIs and 60 T20 Internationals for New Zealand so far. In this he has taken 41, 43 and 79 wickets respectively.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 also, he is at the top of New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker along with Trent Boult. Bolt and he have taken 6-6 wickets in 4 matches so far. In the match against India, he took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. He was also adjudged player of the match.