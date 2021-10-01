New Zealand’s top universities: Top 5 universities in New Zealand for international students to study abroad

The atmosphere of New Zealand is very beautiful, charming and serene. Reading has its own fun in a beautiful environment. There are many excellent universities for foreign students to study. Let us know about 5 of these top universities, where it would be appropriate for you to enroll …

University of Otago-Dunedin, South Island (University of Otago)

It is the first university in New Zealand to be located in the beautiful city of Dunedin. If you want to study while enjoying the beauty of nature, this university is right for you. The University has its own special identity in subjects like Pre-Medical (Health Sciences), Humanities, Science and Business.

Auckland-Auckland University, North Island (University of Auckland)

The beach on the east and west sides of the city creates a panoramic view. The university is located in the heart of the city, with many shopping and dining facilities. If you want to study subjects like civil engineering, psychology, accounting, finance and education, this university is the best. You will have plenty of research opportunities here on the subject of your interest.

University of Canterbury-Christchurch, South Island (University of Canterbury)

A few years ago, the city was hit by a devastating earthquake. But the city has recovered very quickly from this tragedy. In addition to studying, there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy a bike ride along the Avon River or a coffee in South Island’s largest urban center. This city is different. More than 12,000 students attend the university’s more than 70 academic programs.

Victoria University of Wellington

In the capital of New Zealand you will never feel bored. Whether on or off campus, there will be a lot of interest. By studying at this university you can pursue a career in many industries.

Auckland University of Technology

The university was established in 1895. It is the best university in New Zealand to study subjects related to technology. In addition to technology, courses in liberal arts, hospitality and tourism management are also offered here.

