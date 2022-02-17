Newark Catholic Schools Reportedly Lifting Mask Mandate Next Month – Gadget Clock

World

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey public schools plan to go maskless in just a few weeks, and some Catholic schools are reportedly following along too.

The state’s overall infection rate is back to roughly where it was before the Omicron variant, and Gov. Phil Murphy says he is confident in the date he set — March 7 — to remove the masks.

“While we take every single one of these cases with the utmost seriousness, we feel equally good about these overall numbers, especially as we begin gaming out the lifting of the in-school mask mandate,” Murphy said Wednesday.

Now, the Archdiocese of Newark is reportedly lifting its mandate in schools to coincide with the governor’s statewide rule. According to NJ.com, masks will be optional.

This includes 50 elementary schools and more than 20 high schools in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

But not all schools in the Tri-State Area are following suit. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday a combination of factors will decide when the state ends its school mask mandate.

“It really is a holistic approach to it,” she said.

She plans to continue monitoring trends here and globally to determine when to lift the mandate.

“I have to base it on the most current information. That will literately be the days before we do it,” she said. “If we had said back in November, ‘Let’s take them off, we’re fine now,’ we were not fine. This was still an ongoing, dangerous pandemic. So I feel confident with the trends.”

In Connecticut, the statewide mask mandate was extended to Feb. 28. After that, individual districts in cities and towns will get to decide.

If COVID cases spike again, the state Department of Public Health could keep masks in place until the end of the school year on June 30.

Back in New Jersey, masks will still be required on buses, since they fall under federal transportation mandates.

