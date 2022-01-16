Newark fire captain dies after found unconscious at firehouse along with retired firefighter
The 2 had been found unresponsive on Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue.
Each the captain and retired firefighter had been taken to College Hospital, the place the captain was pronounced useless.
The retired firefighter was hospitalized.
Their names haven’t but been launched.
A preliminary investigation reveals no indicators of violence. An post-mortem might be carried out.
