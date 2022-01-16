Newark fire captain dies after found unconscious at firehouse along with retired firefighter



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Authorities are investigating the loss of life of a Newark fire captain, who was found unconscious at a firehouse along with a retired firefighter.

The 2 had been found unresponsive on Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue.

Each the captain and retired firefighter had been taken to College Hospital, the place the captain was pronounced useless.

The retired firefighter was hospitalized.

Their names haven’t but been launched.

A preliminary investigation reveals no indicators of violence. An post-mortem might be carried out.

