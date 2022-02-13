Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Newark police arrested one of their own for allegedly committing a sex crime against an Uber driver.

Karon Bell, 23, is facing a fourth-degree criminal sexual contact charge.

The victim says the officer, who was off-duty at the time, committed the sex crime while she was driving for Uber back in December.

The victim also says that Bell did identify himself as an officer.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

Bell is due in court at the end of February.

ALSO READ | Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11559858"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11559858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the Upper West Side.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo