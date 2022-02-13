World

Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver
Written by admin
Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver

Newark police officer arrested for allegedly committing sex crime against driver

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Newark police arrested one of their own for allegedly committing a sex crime against an Uber driver.

Karon Bell, 23, is facing a fourth-degree criminal sexual contact charge.

The victim says the officer, who was off-duty at the time, committed the sex crime while she was driving for Uber back in December.

The victim also says that Bell did identify himself as an officer.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

Bell is due in court at the end of February.

ALSO READ | Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs

EMBED >More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the Upper West Side.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Newark #police #officer #arrested #allegedly #committing #sex #crime #driver

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  FLAG Saratoga relaunches to support frontline workers during new COVID surge

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment