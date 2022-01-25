Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock
A large fire raged at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.
News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.
The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.
Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.
