World

Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock

24 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock

Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock

Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock

A large fire raged at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.


#Newark #Port #Blaze #Smelled #Manhattan #NBC #York

READ Also  Sudan May Hand Omar al-Bashir to I.C.C. Over Darfur Atrocities

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment