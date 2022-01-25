Newark Port Blaze Seen, Smelled in Manhattan – Gadget Clock





A large fire raged at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

Due to emergency personnel operating at a fire in Newark, New Jersey, residents in Manhattan and The Bronx may see or smell smoke. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 25, 2022

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.