Newark school children get free books through Disney’s ‘Magic of Storytelling’ campaign



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — It was an exciting day to spark a love of reading in New Jersey on Wednesday.

School children at First Avenue School in Newark received free books through Disney’s “Magic of Storytelling” campaign.

This is just one of several schools in The Tri-State area to receive free books this year through the program.

WABC-TV gave 3,000 books to Newark schools.

“There are things that you can learn out in the real world and there are things you can learn from books, and I think it’s vitally important that they are given the opportunity to do both, there are things that you can only learn from books,” said Elena Baer of Ela Coach.

One of the partners on the campaign is the non-profit ‘First Book,’ which has also been partnering with the Walt Disney Company for two decades.

In that time, Disney has donated millions of books to educators who serve kids in need.

You can find information on how to donate, at the campaign’s website.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

