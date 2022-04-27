Newark veterinarian charged with abusing dogs that died in his care



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — A New Jersey veterinarian is under arrest, charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty related to what authorities call the mistreatment of dogs under his care.

Ehren Seth Yablon, 44, of Hillside, owns the Newark Veterinary Hospital on Wilson Avenue in Newark.

Prosecutors say that on June 28, 2021, a dog owner brought her English bulldog, Princess, for an examination because the dog had a bloody discharge.

It is alleged that Yablon performed bloodwork, administered medicine, and told the owner Princess needed surgery. When the dog owner returned the next day, she was told by the veterinarian that the dog died during surgery.

ALSO READ | Newark native Queen Latifah breaks ground on Rise Living housing development

A necropsy done by another veterinarian showed no surgery was ever performed.

Yablon is also accused of neglecting to properly care for three husky puppies after their owner took them to the clinic for treatment.

One of the puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease, and it is alleged that despite the diagnosis, the three puppies were caged together in his office.

One died in the same kennel with the two siblings.

It is further alleged that Yablon charged the dog owner for services that were never rendered and refused to release the puppies until he was paid.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs have filed a Temporary Suspension Application to temporarily suspend Yablon’s license to practice, pending the resolution of the verified complaint.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?

The matter is currently scheduled to be heard by the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners at their next meeting.

Yablon was charged and released. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17.

Susan Janett, who runs Rosemarie’s Rescue in West Caldwell, was part of the investigation and posted on Facebook following Yablon’s arrest.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip