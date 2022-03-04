Sports

Newcastle co-owner on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: ‘I do not think that is particularly fair’

18 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Newcastle co-owner on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: ‘I do not think that is particularly fair’
Written by admin
Newcastle co-owner on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: ‘I do not think that is particularly fair’

Newcastle co-owner on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: ‘I do not think that is particularly fair’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Stavley defended Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich on Thursday, saying Russian oligarchs had been treated unfairly.

Abramovich, who took over as club owner in 2003, has been under pressure for the past two weeks to sell the team because of his relationship with the Kremlin. He announced earlier this week that he would do so and that the proceeds from the sale would be donated to victims of the Ukraine war.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

PCP Capital Partners CEO Amanda Stavley and husband Mehradad Ghodusi watch before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on December 27, 2021 at St James's Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

PCP Capital Partners CEO Amanda Stavley and husband Mehradad Ghodusi watch before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on December 27, 2021 at St James’s Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
(Ian McNeil / Getty Images)

Stavley said he did not consider Abramovich’s departure from the club “particularly fair.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We always have to have geopolitical issues,” he told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit via Sky Sports. “There will never be a problem in this world, and I know it’s really hard, and I’m really sorry for anyone today [ Abramovich] A football club is about to be snatched away because of their relationship with someone [Russia President Vladimir Putin]. I don’t think it’s fair to say, in fact, to be honest. “

Russian soccer player Artem Dijuba talks about Ukraine attack in response to criticism

Amanda Stavley, CEO of PCP Capital Partners, poses for a photo during an interview in St. James's Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on November 10, 2021.

Amanda Stavley, CEO of PCP Capital Partners, poses for a photo during an interview in St. James’s Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on November 10, 2021.
(Via Serena Taylor / Newcastle United Getty Images)

READ Also  Roman Abramovich's Chelsea ownership unchanged beyond PR

Stavley’s acquisition of Newcastle in 2021 was supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. He also mentioned the relationship of some English Premier League clubs with the country, which has been criticized on its own human rights issues.

“But I also think that we have to take into account all our relations. And I think we also need to keep in mind that with Saudi. [Arabia] This is an incredibly large, important country that I love. I love the people there. It’s a young, vibrant population and I’ve seen Saudi [Arabia] So much has changed

“And I’m not talking right now [from a perspective of] Newcastle, I’m talking like me. So these are my thoughts because I’ve really gotten to know a lot of people, and I’m excited that … I’d rather look at football and get excited than get everyone involved in the war. “

Chelsea Soccer owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, December 19, 2015.

Chelsea Soccer owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, December 19, 2015.
(AP Photo / Matt Dunham, file)

Abramovich has not yet been approved for his relations with Russia.

#Newcastle #coowner #Roman #Abramovich #selling #Chelsea #fair

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Park Ji-sung, Former Manchester United Player, Condemns Racist Fan Song

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment