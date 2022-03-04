Newcastle co-owner on Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: ‘I do not think that is particularly fair’



Newcastle co-owner Amanda Stavley defended Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich on Thursday, saying Russian oligarchs had been treated unfairly.

Abramovich, who took over as club owner in 2003, has been under pressure for the past two weeks to sell the team because of his relationship with the Kremlin. He announced earlier this week that he would do so and that the proceeds from the sale would be donated to victims of the Ukraine war.

Stavley said he did not consider Abramovich’s departure from the club “particularly fair.”

“We always have to have geopolitical issues,” he told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit via Sky Sports. “There will never be a problem in this world, and I know it’s really hard, and I’m really sorry for anyone today [ Abramovich] A football club is about to be snatched away because of their relationship with someone [Russia President Vladimir Putin]. I don’t think it’s fair to say, in fact, to be honest. “

Stavley’s acquisition of Newcastle in 2021 was supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. He also mentioned the relationship of some English Premier League clubs with the country, which has been criticized on its own human rights issues.

“But I also think that we have to take into account all our relations. And I think we also need to keep in mind that with Saudi. [Arabia] This is an incredibly large, important country that I love. I love the people there. It’s a young, vibrant population and I’ve seen Saudi [Arabia] So much has changed

“And I’m not talking right now [from a perspective of] Newcastle, I’m talking like me. So these are my thoughts because I’ve really gotten to know a lot of people, and I’m excited that … I’d rather look at football and get excited than get everyone involved in the war. “

Abramovich has not yet been approved for his relations with Russia.