Newly minted commanders on lookout for starting QB



Although Washington commanders have found their identity with the team’s new name, the franchise is still looking for a franchise quarterback.

Head coach Ron Rivera says the commanders will not be preserved with their opening under the center in 2022.

NFL.com reports that after Ryan failed to get a full game out of Fitzpatrick and was forced to hand over the rest of the season to Taylor Heinick, the head coach is looking to avoid similar results for the upcoming season.

“We want to believe that we will be a viable option for many (quarterbacks),” Rivera told Athletic on Tuesday. “We understand what capital is needed to bring a type [of] Player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer. “

Rivera added that Washington could be an attractive destination for quality pedestrians.

NFL.com reports that Washington may offer a few exciting pass catchers and a backfield to Terry McLaren and Curtis Samuel, including Antonio Gibson and JD McKissick.

The team has a top-10 offensive line capable of defending the man under the center. Washington has a defense full of young talent and in the NFL.com report they are hoping to get better after ranking 22nd in 2021.