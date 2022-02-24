Sports

Newly minted commanders on lookout for starting QB

Although Washington commanders have found their identity with the team’s new name, the franchise is still looking for a franchise quarterback.

Head coach Ron Rivera says the commanders will not be preserved with their opening under the center in 2022.

Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington football team, celebrates leaving the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExfield.

(Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports)

NFL.com reports that after Ryan failed to get a full game out of Fitzpatrick and was forced to hand over the rest of the season to Taylor Heinick, the head coach is looking to avoid similar results for the upcoming season.

“We want to believe that we will be a viable option for many (quarterbacks),” Rivera told Athletic on Tuesday. “We understand what capital is needed to bring a type [of] Player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer. “

Washington football quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchena Nowsu, 42, in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Landover, Md.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Rivera added that Washington could be an attractive destination for quality pedestrians.

NFL.com reports that Washington may offer a few exciting pass catchers and a backfield to Terry McLaren and Curtis Samuel, including Antonio Gibson and JD McKissick.

The Washington football team's Taylor Heinick reacted during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at FedExfield on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The team has a top-10 offensive line capable of defending the man under the center. Washington has a defense full of young talent and in the NFL.com report they are hoping to get better after ranking 22nd in 2021.

