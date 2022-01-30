newly wed Mouni Roy back to bay with husband suraj in red saree flaunts mehndi and sindoor

Mouni Roy has returned to Mumbai with her husband for the first time after marriage. Everyone’s eyes have stopped on the new bride in a ruddy sari.

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Sooraj Nambiar are back in Mumbai together for the first time since their marriage. Both were seen walking out of the airport hand in hand. The couple even posed for the paparazzi together. Mouni looked gorgeous in a red Banaras silk sari, while Sooraj opted for a simple white kurta pajama. The pictures of the traditional look of both the wedding are looking very beautiful.

Mouni and Sooraj got married on January 27. The two tied the knot in Goa in the presence of their friends and family members. The wedding ceremonies took place according to Bengali and Malayali customs. The wonderful pictures of the wedding are becoming very viral on social media. On Sunday morning, Mouni shared her pictures while performing in her sangeet.

Sharing pictures from one of her wedding rituals, Mouni wrote, “Finally I found them.” He continued, “Hand in hand, blessings of family and friends, we are married! Need your love and blessings…” Her best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia also shared stunning pictures of the bride.

Mouni Roy has returned to Mumbai with husband Sooraj for the first time after marriage. (Photo Source- Varinder Chawla)

Everyone’s eyes stopped seeing Mouni wearing a ruddy sari and vermilion in demand. (Photo Source- Varinder Chawla)

During this, Mouni also flaunted her mehndi. (Photo Source- Varinder Chawla)

During this, Suraj was seen taking care of Mouni from moment to moment and holding her hand. (Photo Source- Varinder Chawla)

“Excited to be and be thrilled to be with my favorite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar,” Mandira wrote alongside the pictures shared on her Instagram. At the same time, Aashka told how Mouni and Sooraj’s relationship is like a song that she can hum forever.

For information, let us tell you that Mouni and Sooraj were dating since 2019. While Mouni is popular for several TV shows including Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, Sooraj is a businessman based in Dubai.

The actress’s future husband Suraj Nambiar lives in Dubai, he is also a banker and businessman. He belongs to the Jain family of Bangalore. Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar met at Mandira Bedi’s house. Mandira Bedi is Mouni Roy’s best friend.

Mouni Roy has played the role of ideal daughter and daughter-in-law in the TV serial. After which she became very famous with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin serial. After this he also got a chance to work in many Bollywood films. Recently she was also seen in the film ‘Velle’, in which she appeared with Abhay Deol. It is reported that Mouni Roy is once again going to make a bang in the TV world.