news 18 anchor asked question after sp spokesperson statement over cabinet approval to raise marriage age of women to 21

In the year 2020, the task force headed by Jaya Jaitley suggested that the age of the woman should be 21 years at the time of giving birth to the first child.

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 years. After getting approval from the cabinet, many laws related to marriage will be amended. During a TV debate regarding the decision to increase the age of girls for marriage, when the SP leader asked what was the basis for this, the anchor interrupted him and asked whether he ever asked a question about the age of boys.

In response to the question of anchor Amish Devgan during the TV debate on News18 India, SP leader Aziz Khan said that I want to ask two or three questions to BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. I want to know what is the basis for the decision to change from 18 years to 21 years and if maturity is the basis then what is the government doing for children and girls. At the same time, he also asked the question that if he is not socially mature then he is not even eligible for the right to vote.

As soon as the SP spokesperson said this, anchor Amish Devgan interrupted him and said that why the age of this boy is 21 years. The boy’s age should be 21 years and the girl’s age should be 18 years, after all, why? The anchor further said whether the girl should be only physically ready and not mentally. The boy should get married in 21 years and you guys want the girl to get married only in 18 years. After this the anchor asked the BJP spokesperson to reply.

The Prohibition of Marriage Act 2006 will be amended after the Union Cabinet approves the proposal to raise the marriage age of the girl to 21 years. Along with this, changes will also be made in rules like Special Marriage Act and Personal Law. Significantly, in the year 2020, a task force was constituted under the chairmanship of Jaya Jaitley. This task force was created to examine issues like age related problems of becoming a mother, reducing maternal mortality rate, nutritional status.

The same task force recommended that the woman should be 21 years of age at the time of giving birth to the first child. After the recommendation of the task force headed by Jaya Jaitley, the Union Cabinet has approved it. The age of marriage of the girl was changed only about 43 years ago. In 1978, the marriage age of the girl was reduced to 18 years.