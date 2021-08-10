News 18 India, Amish Devgan Live Debate, Sambit Patra: started counting in one breath the names of government schemes placed on the Gandhi-Nehru family, Congress leaders got annoyed Names of the Congress leaders got annoyed

In News18 India’s live debate, there was a heated argument between Sambit Patra and Congress leader Abhay Dubey in front of Amish Devgan. Recently, after the spectacular performance of Indian hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics, it was decided to honor the great hockey player Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

In such a situation, it was said in the meantime that the name of Narendra Modi Stadium should also be changed. In this debate, there was a clash of facts between the Congress and the BJP. After which Sambit Patra started telling the names of government schemes placed on the Gandhi Nehru family one by one. Sambit Patra started mentioning many names in one breath in the live debate.

Sambit Patra said- ‘National Stadium and Park are in the name of Gandhi family, 39 hospitals and medical institutes are in the name of Gandhi family. 37 Institutions and Festivals are named after the Gandhi family. 74 Road building is named after the Gandhi family. And now I am reading those sports events and tournaments in the name of Gandhi family – Jawaharlal Nehru Gold Cup Football Tournament, Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament.

Sambit did not stop here- ‘Jawahar Lal Nehru Cup Cricket, Indira Gandhi Gold Cup Tournament, Indira Gandhi Hockey International Tournament, Rajiv Gandhi Gold Cum Kabaddi Tournament, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Run, Rajiv Gandhi Federation Boxing Championship, Rajiv Gandhi Artistic Gymnastics, Rajiv Gandhi Kabaddi Meet, Rajiv Gandhi Skating Championship’.

Then the anchor of the show Amish Devgan smiled and started stopping Sambit. But Sambit said to give him a few more seconds. Sambit kept on fluttering names even further. Seeing this, Amish Devgan and Congress leader Abhay Dubey kept listening. At the same time, Congress leaders were also seen getting annoyed.

Amish says on the halt of Sambit – I was feeling that you have kept rote names. But they are saying that Rajiv Gandhi was associated with the youth, was associated with modern India. So, you would have brought some other award. Then Abhay Dubey starts speaking in the middle. On this Amish interrupts and says- ‘Oh wait, a little today you should not complain to Sambit, they have taken the names of so many of your leaders.’





