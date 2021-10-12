News 18 India, Amish Devgan Live Debate Show: If You Cant Take Responsibility Of country Then Leave it, said Congress spokesperson Anchor Amish Devgan started saying – You are full from inside Devgan started saying

In Amish Devgan’s live debate in News18 India, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi got into a heated argument. In the debate, during the Lakhimpur incident, there was a debate about Priyanka Gandhi going there and ignoring the incidents in Chhattisgarh-Rajasthan. During the debate, Acharya Pramod Krishnam started surrounding the BJP government by mentioning all the issues.

During the debate, Congress leader Krishnam brought many subjects together in front of Sudhanshu Trivedi and started questioning him. In such a situation, Amish Devgan cut Acharya’s point and told him that ‘You are very full.’

In the live debate, Amish Devgan asked Acharya Pramod Krishnam- ‘I asked you whether you tried to go to Rajasthan? Have you tried going to Chhattisgarh? In Rajasthan, the government is yours!’ (When will Priyanka Vadra go to Rajasthan? When Sushant Sinha asked the question, the Congress leader said – did the police kill anyone there)

On this, Congress spokesperson Acharya Pramod Krishnam started saying- ‘Sudhanshu ji, you go to Vasundhara, who stopped? It is the duty of the opposition to cover up the fault of the government. We will go or else you will not believe. Hey you play the role of opposition. We are playing here, you play there, then democracy will work.

He further said- ‘Sudhanshu ji has not kept anything in these things. You leave the throne, your time is over. If the country is not taking care of you, then leave the throne. Neither Uttar Pradesh is taking care of you nor Jammu and Kashmir is taking care of you. There is no job on the people, there is no employment, nor inflation is under control. When you did demonetisation, you had said that terrorism will end, Maoism will end, Naxalism will end. When 370 was removed, we welcomed it.

When the Congress leader went on speaking without stopping, Amish Devgan says on this that ‘You have brought a lot of subjects, you are very full from inside. Brought everything together. You want to discuss every topic, but I am short of time. Let us tell you, on Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi staged a sit-in protest at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, Lucknow in protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and observed a fast of silence.