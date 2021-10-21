News 18 India, Amish Devgan Live Debate Show: Rahul Gandhi proved to be a fuzzy bomb, now Priyanka Vadra has come – BJP spokesperson started telling Congress leader in live debate

Amish Devgan’s live debate saw a heated argument between Congress leader Supriya Shrinet and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Meanwhile, Amish Devgan told Gaurav Bhatia that ‘Congress accuses you that you are afraid of Priyanka Vadra. So don’t let them go. stop them. On the other hand, BJP spokesperson said in response that Rahul Gandhi has proved to be a fusi bomb.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Supriya Shrinet’s allegation says- ‘It is such that when someone comes with less education and starts arguing like this, then this is what happens. See what they believe on your channel? In 2013, his father approved that the railway line, his government came in 2004, meaning he remained inactive for 9 years. His government was insincere and ineffective. She is trying to say this.’

Gaurav Bhatia further replied saying- ‘Secondly he talked about Valmiki Samaj. Let me tell Supriya ji, do you know who Krishna Valmiki is? In Rajasthan also, Valmiki Samaj is thumping on Congress. Know why? This Krishna Valmiki was our brother. He was lynched from a Dalit family and your government did not take action. That’s why you should never talk about Valmiki Samaj.

Putting his point forward, he said- ‘Thirdly, if Priyanka Gandhi goes to Uttar Pradesh. Bring the best binoculars of the world, even the Congress party will not be visible anywhere in Uttar Pradesh and they have made Rahul Gandhi a fuzzy bomb.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Bhatia further said- ‘Rahul Gandhi failed, Amethi lost. They were completely cleaned. Then now Priyanka Vadra has come. What will be the end of Priyanka Vadra, it will be known when the results of 2022 will come. But I will also have a personal talk with Supriya ji. It is being said that a Congress worker is raped in Madhya Pradesh. He is the son of the MLA of his own party. When she is asked this question, she says – no no, we will talk about women empowerment in UP. The sister of Madhya Pradesh who is our sister should wait. You are sitting here, now tell me, Rajasthan has the highest number of rapes with women. ‘