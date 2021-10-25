News 18 India, Amish devgan live debate, the panelists raised questions on Savarkar, then Anchor Amish Devgan said – Aurangzeb is great for you

Amish Devgan’s live debate saw a heated argument between MPCI President Taslim Rahmani and journalist Uday Mahurkar. When Taslim Rahmani started questioning Savarkar on the debate show, Amish Devgan also started getting angry after hearing these questions. In such a situation, he told Taslim Rahmani that – ‘Aurangzeb is great for you.’ Meanwhile, Taslim Rahmani also asked in the show, what was the reason for Savarkar taking 60 rupees salary from the British? So Uday Mahurkar also gave the reason on this.

Taslim Rahmani said- ‘History has been written twice. You are our most respected historian. You have spoken about freedom, even if you put Abul Kalam Azad Saheb in the dock, I have no problem. But before independence, the British have also written a date, you must have also read it. The role of Savarkar in that too. How can we glorify the organization which is involved in bomb blast today? In which an army man has been involved? He is blasting bombs by stealing RDX from the army.

Hearing this, Amish Devgan got furious and started saying to Taslim Rahmani – ‘Aurangzeb is great for you, is there a question on Savarkar?’ Rahmani starts saying- ‘I have not talked about the greatness of anyone, the man who petitioned for mercy 9 times, I want to know what was the reason for taking 60 rupees a month salary from the British?’ Amish Devgan retorts and says- ‘In this country, Babar has been described as great.’ So there, journalist Uday Mahurkar starts answering Taslim Rahmani, stating the reason, watch the video.

The reaction of many people started coming out after watching this video. A user named Sanjay Kumar Yadav said- ‘If ₹ 60 was given by the British for the maintenance of the house, then there would be any detail of it, wouldn’t it? RSS should make it public. The point is to consider him a patriot, who begs for his life from the British, at that time he can never be a patriot.

A comment came from an account named Sidha Prahar – ‘Those whose aim is to make the country an Islamic nation, what will they tell about the Indian heroes?’ A user named Dhananjay said- ‘Really hanged after saying so much truth that traitors will call me a traitor and only a patriot, a patriot. Salute to such a brave man.