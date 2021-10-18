News 18 India, Amish Devgan Live Debate: Today Savarkar’s demand has increased – Uday Mahurkar said, Congress leaders started saying, this is a ridiculous thing Is; You you

When Savarkar was mentioned in the debate, Taslim Rahmani shouted and questioned whether Congress was fighting for Hindutva or fighting for freedom. This is a matter of debate.

In Amish Devgan’s live debate, a heated argument broke out between MPCI President Taslim Rahmani, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam and journalist Uday Mahurkar. Meanwhile, Tutu-Main Main also started between Mahurkar and Acharya Pramod. In fact, when Savarkar was mentioned in the debate, Taslim Rahmani started shouting and questioning – ‘Was the Congress fighting for Hindutva or fighting for freedom. This is a matter of debate.

On this, Uday Mahurkar starts saying- ‘Yeh toh mind wash ki baat karne karte hain hai, using this platform’. Uday Mahurkar said that Rahmani sahib felt very bad. Then Acharya Pramod Krishnam replied- ‘You are trying to change history, Uday ji, I am accepting history. I am acknowledging the contribution of Savarkar. Do you not accept his mercy petition?’

On this question Uday Mahurkar shouted – ‘No, I do not accept.’ Congress leaders meanwhile start asking- ‘Do you want to say that Savarkar did not write a letter of mercy?’ Uday says- You cannot think of Savarkar like Gandhi. Acharya Pramod says- ‘I am accepting the contribution of Savarkar, you are not accepting that history.’ (Why is there a difference of opinion in the name of Veer Savarkar? Read important stories related to his life)

On this Uday says- ‘You are against Savarkar because the demand for Savarkar has increased.’ On this, Congress leader Acharya Pramod reacts and says- ‘This is an absurd thing, it is absolutely a ridiculous thing. I do not agree with you at all.’ (Despite being described as heroic, Savarkar was the victim of sharp criticism of Mahatma Gandhi, know why?)

Just then a sudden argument erupts between the panelists, which Amish Devgan tries to control and starts interrupting. Ujay Mahurkar says to the Congress leader- ‘You are accepting what the leaders are doing in your party. You are trying to whitewash the party by using this platform.

Congress leader says- ‘There is democracy in our party, which he can speak as he wishes.’ That’s when BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi says- ‘Whatever they want to say, Babar is not our hero, then we will get Babri Masjid rebuilt, he said.’ Taslim Rahmani is upset on this matter and says- ‘The races coming forward will also be troubled by this.’ Then Amish Devgan says – ‘I don’t know, you get upset as soon as Babar is mentioned.’