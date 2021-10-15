News 18 India, Amish Devgan, Live Debate: You are abusive madam – Sambit Patra got angry on Congress spokesperson in live debate, got the answer – you keep doing tempo Patra, got the answer

In the midst of the live debate, Supriya Shrinet used the word ‘Bhondi’ for the BJP. In such a situation, Sambit Patra asked where does he get these words from. Then Supriya Shrinet got furious and started saying that she was questioning her language by studying English. This

In Amish Devgan’s live debate, a heated argument broke out between BJP leader Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet. Meanwhile, Sambit Patra even called Supriya Shrinet ‘Gali wali madam’. At the same time, Supriya Shrinet also kept giving equal answers to Patra, but was seen suppressing her anger.

In fact, in the middle of the debate, Supriya Shrinet used the word ‘Bhondi’ for the BJP. In such a situation, Sambit Patra asked that where does he get these words from. Then Supriya Shrinet got furious and started saying that she was questioning her language by studying English. Meanwhile, Supriya also took the name of CM Yogi ji.

Supriya Shrinet had said- ‘Now what should I answer for the stupid things of the BJP?’ On this, anchor and journalist Amish Devgan said that ‘Akhilesh Yadav has talked about the Samajwadi Party, not the BJP’. On listening to Supriya Shrinet, Sambit Patra says- ‘Where do you bring these words from? Bumblebee, curd freezes.’

Replying to Sambit Patra, Supriya Shrinet says- ‘These are the words of our Uttar Pradesh, the words of our Gorakhpur behavior, do not question them. We will also raise questions on Yogi ji, we come from the same area. Don’t despise us by studying English.

Amish Devgan says- ‘Hey, the people of Uttar Pradesh do not abuse like you. You don’t call the people of UP abusive, you are abusive madam, you abuse people. You are very arrogant and abusive madam.’ On hearing this, Supriya Shrinet started making strange sounds (Pam Pamp Po….) On this Patra said – You keep doing Pam Pam Po.

Seeing this debate, reactions of many people started coming. One user wrote in a taunted manner- ‘I am a huge fan of Supriya Shrinet ji. Because whenever they open their mouths, they leave only after reducing 50-100 votes of Congress.

A comment came from an account named Gurudev- ‘Tell me one thing, even today you are a child. By doing such a childish act, what do you think you are going to get respect in the country?’ One user said- ‘Hey foolish Anand BJP is using you and the public is just taking a pinch, the day BJP’s purpose is fulfilled, will throw it out like a fly in milk.’ A person named Amarnath said- Hey, even your Chief Minister abuses you.