News 18 India, Live Debate: Amish Devgan asked the question in Live Debate Laws are back, when will yoy return home? and Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer

Amish Devgan told Rakesh Tikait during the debate – The incident of 26 January also happened during the agitation. When many policemen were casualties there. So it should be about them too. If we sit surrounded by old things, then we will not be able to solve the problem.

In Amish Devgan’s live debate, Amish Devgan directly asked BKU leader Rakesh Tikait that all the three agricultural laws have been withdrawn, now when is his homecoming? They should also end the movement and return. In such a situation, Rakesh Tikait said that – “The law on MSP is also a major demand.” Till this is not resolved, the farmer will not go anywhere.

Amish Devgan told Rakesh Tikait during the debate- ‘The incident of 26 January also happened during the movement. When many policemen were casualties there. So it should be about them too. If we sit surrounded by old things, then we will not be able to solve the problem. Now that the Prime Minister has taken a step forward. So you don’t think a solution should be found? Solution is necessary because the people of the country are suffering. You have almost taken the people of those areas hostage.

To this Rakesh Tikait replies- ‘Hey, we have written a letter to him yesterday too. A solution should come out. Let’s talk while sitting at the table. We have not closed the roads. The roads were opened.

Amish Devgan further mentions the stubble and says- ‘You are saying that even if the stubble is burnt, there should be no case against anyone. You are also facing this pollution, I am also facing it. My children will too, your children will too. Whose fault is that?’

On this Rakesh Tikait says- ‘It is okay, you listen to the straw as well. What were the Indian government and scientists doing till date? How will paddy grow without stubble? Whose fault is this! How is a child without parents? You tell us that. Rice should be fine. Rice would be good to eat, but without stubble, how?’

Amish Devgan says- ‘Rakesh brother, you have given an example according to convenience, you said – how will a child be born without parents? No one is asking to have a child without parents. But no one is saying that a child should be kept in the womb for 9 months, he should be born and then in the 10th month, the child should be born again. It cannot be solved like this.

Amish further asked- ‘Public is asking you through social media that you are changing your goal post. That is, earlier you wanted to get the law back, but now your demand is increasing. It has become such a thing, like a child asked for a big toy, after getting it, he insists on another that it will not work, get another one.

On hearing this, Rakesh Tikait said furiously – ‘You run wrong propaganda. We had said even then that there were 4 demands. Listen carefully then. Two things were agreed upon. Two things were left.’