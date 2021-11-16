News 18 India, Live Debate: Amish Devgan was furious when the panelists started showing shoes in the live debate something like this happened ahead

In fact, Shoaib Jamai, chairman of the Indian Muslim Foundation, did this act with BJP leader Kapil Mishra on the show and started showing off his shoe.

The atmosphere in News18 India’s live debate deteriorated when one of the panelists suddenly started showing shoes to another panelist who came to the debate. Seeing this, Amish Devgan got furious and interrupted him for his action. Actually, Indian Muslim Foundation chairman Shoaib Jamai did this act with BJP leader Kapil Mishra in the show and started showing him by taking off his shoe.

In such a situation, Amish Devgan said, ‘This is not right at all. Shoaib Jamai, you discuss, talk in arguments, why are you showing shoes to any panelist? You have so much courage If you don’t have logic then you say, Shadab Chauhan, help me. But you are talking about violence, you are talking about shoes? Why Shoaib Jamai is your political value?’

Amish Devgan further said, ‘You are doing this work by coming to such a big show? Put the shoe down first. You are not the goon who will do this. Shoaib, I want to tell you that you should not have done this act. You should apologize for this. You should say that debate is a different place, you did it out of passion.

Kapil Mishra got this shoe today from the mother and sisters who lost their sons in the Delhi riots!?

This is my tribute to all the mother’s who lost their sons in Delhi roits ? No regrets of this symbolic gesture. Good bye TV @AMISHDEVGAN Remember me in your Dua pic.twitter.com/YpdoskFVav — Dr.Shoaib Jamei (@shoaibJamei) November 15, 2021

Giving clarification on this, Shoaib Jamai said- ‘Amish Bhai, whatever may be its coincidence, but this shoe was from the mothers who lost their children in the Delhi riots.’ Shoaib Jamai also made a tweet from his Twitter account in which he posted the screen shot of the show. In this screen shot, he is seen showing shoes to Kapil Mishra.

Posting this, he wrote in the caption – ‘This shoe to Kapil Mishra today was from the mothers and sisters who lost their sons in the Delhi riots! This is my tribute to all those mothers. The reactions of many people are coming out after watching this video.

Sharing this video on social media, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav wrote- ‘Anchor Amish Devgan scolded Shoaib Jamai fiercely for showing shoes in the debate and drove him away from the debate. Thanks to Amish Devgan for taking this slanderer out of the debate.

‘Hindu society is counting each and every abuse, forgive up to a hundred, as soon as one hundred and one is clear, what is the work of those who consider Akbar and Aurangzeb as father in this country? – Kapil Mishra, BJP#AarPaar @AMISHDEVGAN @KapilMishra_IND pic.twitter.com/5qTZpWPzMu — News18 India (@News18India) November 15, 2021

A user named Narendra Singh said- ‘Amish Bhai, I have a strong objection to one thing. Why do you call an anti-nationalist like Jamai in the debate? They all know that they will only spew poison, even after that.’ A comment came from an account named Vande Bharat – ‘Your channel has made him a hero. You invite them to debate. Surprised that he is still sitting in the debate smiling shamelessly.