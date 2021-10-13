News 18 India, Live Debate, Srinivas BV: Amish Devgan and BJP spokesperson clashed in live debate, Congress leader quipped saying ‘domestic quarreled’

In the live debate of News18 India, a sudden debate started between anchor and journalist Amish Devgan, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Soon both of them clashed with each other during the debate. Seeing BJP spokesperson and Amish Devgan fighting among themselves, people are reacting on social media and taking a lot of jokes. Congress leader Srinivasan Biwi also tweeted this video and said with fun – ‘Domestic quarrel.’

Gaurav Bhatia said in the show that Amish Devgan did not give him time to speak and in his turn, he is speaking in the middle. At the same time, Amish Devgan was seen saying that Gaurav ji, I will have to speak in the middle, nor will I ask Gaurav ji. You are getting real time but you feel that you are not getting time.

On this Gaurav Bhatia says- ‘You keep calm.’ So the Amish replies – I am calm, you keep your point. Why are you blaming me to hide the weakness of your party? Gaurav says no party is weak. (Don’t run the wrong interview – Rakesh Tikait got angry on Amish Devgan’s talk in the live debate, the anchor started clarifying)

Seeing this video, a user named Kumar Shah said- ‘Srinivas bhai, this is not a domestic quarrel, sometimes we have to do such gimmicks to show that we do not favor anyone.’ A user named Shanu said – Apply Domestic Violence Act on him. A user named Vishvendra said – who is the mother-in-law and who is the daughter-in-law in this fight? A user named Prashant Tandon quipped and said- ‘This anchor should be aware of how to talk to the person whose employee is this.’

One person wrote- ‘Mr Amish Devgan, I strongly condemn this. Have some limits. A user named Prateek said- Brother Amish be careful, you should not lose your job somewhere. A user named Hafiz said- ‘When the laborer does not do the mentioned work properly even after getting the wages, then the contractor will be angry because the contractor also has to answer to the owner.’ A user named Pankaj said- ‘No one does the way the BJP spokesperson is scolding the anchor. The poor people also flatter and scold.