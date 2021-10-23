News Anchor Aman Chopra Epic Reply To BJP Leader Gaurav Bhatia As He Could Not Give Proper Answer On Farmer Protest News 18 – What is the government doing to open the roads? BJP spokesperson gave such an answer to the question, the news anchor said

In the name of getting the roads opened, the BJP spokesperson started referring to Congress and Rajasthan, to which the news anchor said, ‘You say that we will not be able to.’

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months in protest against the agricultural laws of the Central Government. They demand that they will not end the agitation until the government withdraws the agricultural laws. At the same time, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also said that if this movement will go on for 10 years, then it will be run for 10 years also. The farmers’ movement was also discussed in News18’s debate show ‘Desh Nahi Jhunjhun Denge’, where the news anchor asked the BJP spokesperson that what is your government doing to open the roads?

In the debate show, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in response referred to Rajasthan and Congress and said, “Law and order is a matter of state governments and you know that in Hanumangarh, farmers were lathi-charged, due to which the responsibility lies with the government there.” . In Punjab’s Moga also, farmers’ heads were beheaded, there is a Congress government there.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia further said in his statement, “Even if a minister has a son in Uttar Pradesh, he is rotting behind the bars of the jail. The Supreme Court has also said that no one has the right to block the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. On his talk, news anchor Aman Chopra said, “He has not told the farmers.”

The news anchor, while replying to the BJP spokesperson, further said, “Whatever the Supreme Court has asked to get the roads cleared, he himself will not come to clean it. It’s been 11 months, or won’t it happen? You tell us that it will not be possible for us, let’s see the state, there is no point in us. On the news anchor’s talk, Gaurav Bhatia said, “You also have to understand that the agitators from Punjab are running with guns on the shoulders of the farmers.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia further said in his statement, “It is the responsibility of the Punjab government to make laws there.” Taking a jibe at him, the news anchor said, “Don’t expect from you?” At the same time, Gaurav Bhatia said, “Where we have the responsibility, we will ensure there. But the way I gave you the examples of Punjab and Rajasthan, only the governments there will do that.