News Anchor Chitra Tripathi Harassment: Anti-Farm Act Protesters Harassment News Anchor Chitra Tripathi: Abuse of Women Anchors during coverage of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

During the coverage of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, protesters misbehaved with news channel Aaj Tak anchor Chitra Tripathi. The woman journalist was surrounded by a large crowd of protesting farmers protesting against agricultural laws. This was followed by the announcement of ‘Godi Media Hi-Hi’. In between the police came and somehow got them out.

Chitra Tripathi had reached the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to cover the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A large number of farmers had gathered here to oppose the three agricultural laws of the Center. Seeing the picture, a group of angry farmers surrounded him. After this, ‘Godi Media Hi-Hi’ was announced.



Seeing the case escalating, the police took immediate action. They defended the picture, removing the protesting farmers. Then they got out of there. Protesters against agricultural laws have repeatedly expressed frustration with their behavior. His performance on Republic Day was also very rough. He climbed the ramparts of the Red Fort, drew the tricolor, and hoisted the religious flag in its place.