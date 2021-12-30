News Anchor Sushant Sinha Troll For Sharing Punjab Election Poll As Congress Got High Vote Ragini Nayak Taunted Him For It spoke the spokesperson

Journalist Sushant Sinha has come under target of the people after Congress got majority in Punjab Poll. The Congress spokesperson also did not shy away from taunting him.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Punjab. While Captain Amarinder Singh’s party and BJP have come together for the assembly elections, on the other hand, AAP has also started establishing its feet. Recently, news anchor Sushant Sinha shared the poll on Punjab elections and asked the social media user what can be the results? On this poll, the Congress got a majority. Journalist Sushant Sinha has now come under attack from members of Congress party as well as other social media users regarding this matter.

Punjab Congress, while targeting Sushant Sinha’s poll, wrote, “If anyone questions, then tell him clearly that Punjab Congress is with the party.” Congress leader Srinivas Biwi, reacting to Sushant Sinha’s poll, spoke the dialogue of actor Vicky Kaushal. He wrote, “How’s the josh…?”

Congress leader Ragini Nayak took a jibe at journalist Sushant Sinha over the poll. Sharing the screen shot of the poll on Twitter, he wrote, “It is called mouth food.” However, due to this tweet, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak herself has also come under target of the people. A user named SS wrote in response to Ragini Nayak’s tweet, “The results of the elections will be told on the face.”

Responding to Congress leader Ragini Nayak’s tweet, a user named Ravindra took a jibe at Congress and wrote, “Nowadays Congress is continuously winning online fake voting. Tremendous zindabad.” A user named Kunal Kumar Singh wrote in response to the Congress spokesperson, “On the other hand, Piyush Jain says that the gold recovered was made by giving potatoes to a scientist.”

Replying to Ragini Nayak’s tweet, a user named Vivek shared an old tweet of hers and wrote, “If we continue to be happy winning on Twitter, when will we win the real election.” A user named Manish Kumar Aggarwal took a jibe at Ragini Nayak and wrote, “What is the condition of Congress. How happy are you even on the victory of Congress in the online poll. It is difficult to win in the election of the people, let’s be happy on this. The credit for the victory of the online poll goes to our youth leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi.”