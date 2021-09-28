News of Amarinder Singh’s visit to Delhi: Amarinder Singh told the media that he has not come to Delhi for any political work.

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening amid reports of his resignation as Punjab Congress president. At the airport, he clarified that he had not come here for any political activity, nor did he have any program to meet any politician. He has to leave his home in Kapurthala and has come to Delhi. Earlier, it was rumored that the captain may meet BJP national president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah.

In Delhi, when the media asked the captain what his role would be in the Congress after he resigned as chief minister, he told the AICC to ask about it. Amarinder said his opinion about Sidhu was clear. I have already told you that this person is not stable and not good for the border state of Punjab. In particular, the number 36 between Captain and Sidhu is well known.



Sidhu openly opposed the unholy case

When Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister, Sidhu had openly opposed him in the unholy case of religious texts. Even when it was decided to make Sidhu the president of the Punjab Congress, the captain was unhappy. He had said that he would not meet Sidhu unless he publicly apologized for the insulting tweet.

The quarrel between Sidhu and the captain is old

Even after resigning as the Chief Minister, Captain Sidhu was heavily criticized. “We are ready to make any sacrifice to prevent Sidhu from becoming the chief minister,” he said. When the Congress came to power in Punjab in 2017, Sidhu got a seat in the Amarinder cabinet. In 2019, the captain reshuffled Sidhu’s cabinet. After this, Sidhu resigned from his post.