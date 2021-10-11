News of Delhi Police murder: Man kills his brother for money

Highlights The deceased was an SI in Haryana Police and his deployment was underway in Karnal.

The arrested constable was identified as Vikram and was currently posted at the Greater Kailash Police Station.

The deceased was an international judo player, who was also honored with the Bhim Award.

Special Representative / New Delhi

A Haryana police sub-inspector was shot dead by his brother-in-law in the Safdarjung enclave police station area on Sunday morning. Dead was an international judo player. He also competed in the Commonwealth Games and Asiad. He was also honored with the Bhim Award. The crime was committed with a service revolver. The accused is a constable in Delhi Police. After the murder, the accused constable himself went to the Greater Kailash Police Station and told the whole story to the police officers and then surrendered. The cause of the murder is said to be a multi-crore transaction.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP, South-West Delhi, said the deceased was identified as Virendra. Virendra, 36, is originally from Rohtak. These days his deployment was beginning in Karnal. He was an SI in Haryana Police. Vikram is the name of the arrested constable. He was posted at the Greater Kailash Police Station. During the night, he handed over a pistol from the police station to apprehend the accused in the robbery case. The body has been kept in the morgue of Safdarjung Hospital. The autopsy will be on Monday.

Double murder case in Delhi, youth shot dead his wife and mother-in-law, accused in custody

Police received a call around 8 a.m. Sunday in the case, police said. A man was reportedly shot dead in the Krishna Nagar area of ​​Safdarjung Enclave. The house belongs to accused Constable Vikram. Police reached the spot and found that the person who was shot was identified as Virendra. He was a Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He was shot in the forehead at close range.

Virendra is Vikram’s brother-in-law, police said. He had been living in Vikram’s flat in Safdarjung enclave for the last 5-6 days. Police say the two had an argument over money. According to the police, Virendra had used some insults against Vikram. On Sunday morning, Vikram came to his house from the police station and shot Virender. It is believed that Virendra was shot dead while sleeping.

Customer-shopkeeper quarrel over 200 grams of tomatoes, 3 injured

Accused Vikram is the constable who rescued the elderly man and others from a fire in an apartment in Greater Kailash a few days ago, police said. The accused had earlier committed several acts of bravery, but has now been arrested on murder charges. Vikram said he had taken a loan of around Rs 2.5 crore from his brother-in-law Virendra to buy the flat in Safdarjung Enclave. The case was just going to get the money back.

Sub-inspector rapes constable, woman inspector solicits bribe to suppress case … Hateful game of Delhi Police

The family members allege that Virendra was killed under a conspiracy. He died in his sleep. A day earlier, the accused had received a pistol from the police station. The next morning, after returning home from duty, his brother-in-law shot Virendra while he was asleep and he went to the police station. Police say the accused’s wife had called police in the case. The matter is being investigated. Nearby CCTV cameras are also being scanned.