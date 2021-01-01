News of drone attack: How did Akhi Sena become an informant?

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

Jaish commander Ashiq Ahmed Nagru is carrying out drone strikes in the state. Agencies are getting this information. The story has not been officially announced yet, but evidence so far suggests that Jaish commander Aashiq Nagru was involved.

Aashiq went to Pakistan in 2019

Jaish commander Ashiq Ahmed Nagru had crossed the Samba border into Pakistan in 2019. He was assisted in this by Hidayatullah and Yasir. He had come from Kashmir in a car with his family. He was then sent to Pakistan from the Samba border. Since then, he has been working in Pakistan to strengthen the terrorist organization. Only after he went to Pakistan did the drone cases come to light. This has also come to light during the interrogation of four Jaish terrorists arrested in Gangyal. Hidayatullah admitted during interrogation that he had helped Nagru to go to Pakistan.

Realizing the danger, Pakistan fled

According to information received, Aashiq Nagru was once an informant for the security forces. Nagru, a truck driver by profession, is a resident of Pulwama district, but later became an active terrorist of Jaish. After earning a lot of name in Kashmir, when he felt he was in danger, he went to Pakistan. Now it is carrying out terrorist activities from Pakistan. Gangyal police arrested four terrorists. His names are Muntazar Manzoor alias Saifullah, Izahar Khan alias Sonu Khan, Tosif Ahmed Shah alias Shaukat and Jagir Ahmed Butt. Two of them have been sent to jail. One is in JIC and one is lodged in police station lock-up.

The inquiry found important information

Many things have come to light during the interrogation of Jagir Ahmed. He has already done many things with the help of terrorists. His Alto car was also used when police personnel clashed with terrorists in Jhajjarkotli. He was the driver of the car in which the terrorists were racing. Which was run by Aashiq Nagru’s brother, who was later arrested. Even when Aashiq Nagru had to go to Pakistan, his own car was used.

The link to the drone case is being linked to Nagru

During the investigation of these cases, it is clear that Aashiq Nagru is involved in drone cases happening these days, as he stays in touch with terrorists through social sites. Nagru, who is a truck driver himself, has a lot of contact with truck drivers. So he enlists the help of truck drivers to move the goods and move the terrorists back and forth. The matter is being thoroughly investigated by the agencies. It is becoming increasingly clear that Nagro is involved in drone matters, with the whole affair being run from Pakistan.

