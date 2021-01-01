News of Kalyan Singh’s death: PM Modi mourns Kalyan Singh’s death, says – was the voice of millions of neglected people – PM Modi mourns Kalyan Singh’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said that future generations will always be grateful for his contribution to India’s cultural upliftment. He spoke to Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh and expressed his condolences.

In a subsequent tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I am deeply saddened by his demise. Kalyan Singh … Politician, senior administrator, grassroots leader and a very good man. He has left an indelible mark on the development of Uttar Pradesh. He expressed grief over talking to his son Rajveer Singh.



“Future generations will always be grateful for Kalyan Singh’s contribution to India’s cultural upliftment. He had a deep faith in Indian values ​​and was proud of our old tradition.

The Prime Minister said that Kalyan Singh gave voice to billions of people from backward and deprived sections of the society and made many efforts for the empowerment of farmers, youth and women.

In fact, Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday evening due to a long illness. He was 89 years old.

The Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said in a statement issued on Saturday night that Singh had been ill for a long time and his organs gradually stopped working, which led to his death on Saturday evening.

BJP veteran Kalyan Singh was admitted to SGPGI’s ICU on July 4 due to infection and mild unconsciousness. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute.

A two-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh was also the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

