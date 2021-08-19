News of Rajasthan: Statement of Gyandev Ahuja regarding former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje: Statement of BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja about Vasundhara Raje

Panchayat elections: Serious allegations against Congress leader, ‘If not proved … I will clean shoes in AICC’

Arjun ArvindFormer Kota Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has now started slapping senior party leaders in the state’s politics. So far, politics has been heated over the removal of the Earth poster from the party headquarters. But on Wednesday, senior BJP leader from Rajasthan’s Baran district and BJP state general secretary Dnyandev Ahuja gave Raje strong advice on his future. Dnyandev Ahuja’s knowledge can be confusing in Vasundhara camp. With this, the ongoing discussion about the face of the Chief Minister in the upcoming Rajasthan BJP Assembly elections is expected to intensify.

Dnyandev Ahuja said that Raje has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice. Now they should leave the state of their own free will and go to the Center. The king should give opportunity to other people in the state. He should become a minister at the center. And they should work under national leadership.

Dnyandev Ahuja, the BJP’s state general secretary, had come to Baran to attend the district meeting of the Population Solution Foundation as a state patron. Meanwhile, while talking to the media, he has given such advice to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from his home area. So, we will tell you that recently former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje came to visit the flooded area of ​​Hadoti and he explained about poster politics so that he does not like to see posters. No, she agrees. At the same time, the king had said that she wanted to rule over the hearts of the people. In his 30 years of politics, he has always tried to be among the people. Keep getting people’s love.

READ Also The tone of freedom in foreign lands Taliban’s impact on India: Taliban’s arrival hits Bhilwara textile industry hard

In such a situation, the advice given to Raje on the statement of Dnyandev Ahuja will bring a new earthquake in the politics of Rajasthan. Because Vasundhara Raje’s camp is looking at her as the Chief Minister’s face in the forthcoming Assembly elections. And it is also claiming that in Rajasthan politics, the BJP has no other face for the Chief Minister than the face of the earth.

Here, Dnyandev Ahuja also mentioned Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot’s factionalism in the Congress. He said that Ajay Maken had to visit Rajasthan as the in-charge of the state. He said that the cabinet is expanding every day in the Congress. So in Rajasthan, Jaipur, JDA or city development trusts in the state, where no chairman has been appointed, or several major commissions have not been appointed. In such a situation, it has become clear that there is factionalism in the Congress.

Video: Woman’s purse snatched while returning after buying Rakshabandhan, beaten if caught

Dnyandev Ahuja also made controversial statements regarding population control. He said the situation in India should not be like that of Afghanistan. The Taliban has wreaked havoc in Afghanistan. In such a situation, India needs to enact a population control law. Because there is a community in which we both just talk about the two of us. So the other society is a religion. Joe thinks of me and my four wives and our 25.

Here, Dnyandev Ahuja directly targeted the government for signing an open liquor deal around the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founder of the constitution in the Baran district headquarters city. And said that wherever Babasaheb’s boat goes, there is a liquor contract. Liquor stores are open around his statue. So they have read the character of Babasaheb. He did not like to eat betel nut. In such a scenario, he will write letters to 200 MLAs in the state to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Baran’s Anta Regional MLA and Minister in the government Pramod Jain Bhay to remove such liquor contracts in public places and around the statue of Baba Saheb. .