News of renaming Delhi village: Renaming of Delhi village from Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram? Mayor secretly approves – Munirka News Delhi mayor approves renaming of village from Mohammadpur to Madavapuram

Sultanpur News: Sultanpur will be renamed Kush Bhavanpur! Find out what the Yogi government is preparing for

South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan has secretly approved the renaming of Mohammadpur village near Munirka to Madhavpuram so that opposition corporators do not have to face opposition on the issue. For this purpose, neither the proposal was tabled in the proposal committee nor in the standing committee and in the House. It will not be easy to change the name of the village even after the approval of the mayor, because the name of the village can be changed only when the Delhi government also approves the proposal. Officials have refused to send a proposal to the Delhi government.Munirka corporator Bhagat Singh Tokas had submitted a proposal to change the name to the zonal committee in July, which was passed by the committee. Further, the proposal was to be approved by the Naming Committee, then the Standing Committee and the House. But, pushing back all these constitutional processes, the mayor on Thursday approved the proposal in advance and asked MCD officials to send it to the Delhi government for approval. However, MCD officials have denied that it can send the resolution to the lieutenant governor or the Delhi government until it is passed in the House.

Give coal press or electric? 2 years have passed but MCD is unable to make a decision

Final approval of Delhi government: According to MCD sources, it does not matter if the mayor sends the proposal directly to the lieutenant governor or the Delhi government, as the proposal will go first to the lieutenant governor and then to the Delhi cabinet. . The name of the village can be changed only after the approval of the Revenue Department.