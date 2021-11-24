News of reopening of Delhi schools: Reopening of Delhi schools: Will schools reopen in Delhi soon? Parents have written to Delhi LG to reopen schools closed due to pollution
The letter said, “Unfortunately, the first victim of the pollution reaction was our children’s education and the school closure was announced on November 13. It has been extended for one week till further orders. A heartfelt request to reopen the school in view of the danger.
These UGC Scholarship 2021 schemes are offering an opportunity to earn Rs. 7800 / – per month.
The parent group noted that schools have been authorized to operate in hybrid mode at 50 per cent capacity, reducing the range of potential traffic on the roads, so schools have been closed. The benefits to public health have diminished. Most of the school going children in Delhi do not get any significant health benefits due to the closure of schools, most of whom have suffered a lot due to the closure of schools due to the longest epidemic in the world.
The DOE had announced the closure of the school
The Directorate of Education (DOE) announced on Sunday that schools in Delhi would remain closed for physical classes till further orders, while online classes and board exams would continue. The Delhi government had on November 13 announced closure of schools and other educational institutions in view of declining air quality in Delhi. Schools for all classes reopened on November 1 after being closed for nearly 19 months due to Kovid-19.
(With PTI input)
#News #reopening #Delhi #schools #Reopening #Delhi #schools #schools #reopen #Delhi #Parents #written #Delhi #reopen #schools #closed #due #pollution
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.