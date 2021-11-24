News of reopening of Delhi schools: Reopening of Delhi schools: Will schools reopen in Delhi soon? Parents have written to Delhi LG to reopen schools closed due to pollution

A group of 140 parents in the national capital has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention to reopen schools closed due to poor air quality. In the letter, parents noted that Kovid-19 had already closed schools for a long time and allowed construction and other activities to take into account climate change, resulting in a slight improvement in AQI. “Children and their education should be given equal attention. In fact, it should be given more priority. “

“India has the distinction of having the longest school closure in the world. After 20 months of closure, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has reopened 50 per cent capacity schools for all classes in Delhi,” it said. Official to open, effective November 1. This coincided with the annual pollution cycle.



The letter said, “Unfortunately, the first victim of the pollution reaction was our children’s education and the school closure was announced on November 13. It has been extended for one week till further orders. A heartfelt request to reopen the school in view of the danger.

The parent group noted that schools have been authorized to operate in hybrid mode at 50 per cent capacity, reducing the range of potential traffic on the roads, so schools have been closed. The benefits to public health have diminished. Most of the school going children in Delhi do not get any significant health benefits due to the closure of schools, most of whom have suffered a lot due to the closure of schools due to the longest epidemic in the world.

The DOE had announced the closure of the school

The Directorate of Education (DOE) announced on Sunday that schools in Delhi would remain closed for physical classes till further orders, while online classes and board exams would continue. The Delhi government had on November 13 announced closure of schools and other educational institutions in view of declining air quality in Delhi. Schools for all classes reopened on November 1 after being closed for nearly 19 months due to Kovid-19.

