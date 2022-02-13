News of reopening of schools: News of reopening of schools: Nursery schools will start in this state from 16th February, 100% attendance orders in Madhya Pradesh too.

Nursery and play schools in Tamil Nadu will resume from February 16. The government made the announcement on Saturday after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin to review the current state of Kovid-19 in the state. The Kovid-19 epidemic will allow nursery class children to return to school after a gap of almost two years. The state government has lifted several restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, including allowing exhibitions to be held.According to the latest notification issued by the government, the new restrictions will take effect from February 16 to March 2. The state now allows 200 people to attend events, including weddings, while 100 people are allowed to attend funerals.

The ban on gatherings related to social, cultural and political events will remain in place, an official statement said. The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, was attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials. It is to be noted that offline classes for students of colleges and classes 1 to 12 have started in the state from February 1.

Ordered to start schools and hostels in Madhya Pradesh with 100% attendance

In view of the decline in Kovid-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has ordered schools and hostels across the state to start operating at full capacity with immediate effect. An official said that the order has been issued by the school education department following the instructions issued by the state home department. He said that all schools, residential schools and hostels from class I to XII would be started with full attendance with immediate effect. According to the order, Covid-19 should ensure proper behavior during classes, such as wearing masks and physical distance.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the state except night curfew due to reduction in infection. Chouhan tweeted, “In view of the combined infection rate of Kovid-19 infection in the state and the steady decline in the number of patients undergoing treatment, all previously imposed restrictions for epidemic control have been lifted. All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, recreational, sports etc. fairs will be organized at full capacity in the state.