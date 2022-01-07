News of school closure: Schools closed in Assam: Schools up to 5th standard closed till January 30, this scheme for the remaining students! – School closed for 1st to 5th and 8th classes in Assam, check Kovid-19 guidelines
Highlights
- In Assam, schools up to 8th in Kamrup metropolitan district and up to 5th in other districts have been closed.
- Students from 9th to 11th will have rotation offline classes.
- Night curfew imposed in the state.
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time. Cases of Kovid-19’s new type of Omicron are also growing rapidly. Against the backdrop of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Assam government on Friday tightened restrictions on the set of new Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of Omicron type in the state. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has also imposed a curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.
Assam School and College Guidelines
- Tomorrow, from January 8, all government and private schools across the state will remain closed till January 30. In Guwahati, schools will be closed for students up to eighth standard.
- Classes 9th to 11th will run offline classes in rotation mode (3 days a week).
- 12th, engineering colleges, medical colleges and technical institutes will continue as before.
Find out what’s changed
- From January 15, people who have not been fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter all government offices, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, public places, hospitals and other places.
- Those who do not fully vaccinate will be fined Rs 25,000 if they enter hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls.
- Restaurants with fully vaccinated people will be allowed to operate at 100 percent seating capacity.
- Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed inter-district passenger transport and movement.
- Can’t travel standing up.
