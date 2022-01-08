News of school closure: Schools closed in Assam: Schools up to 5th standard closed till January 30, this scheme for the remaining students! – School closed for 1st to 5th and 8th classes in Assam, check Kovid-19 guidelines

Schools closed in Assam Schools for classes 1 to 5 in all districts of Assam and classes 1 to 8 in Kamrup metropolitan district have been closed. The order was issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after reviewing the current status of corona virus (COVID 19). Schools in the state will be closed from January 8 to January 30. Offline classes will continue for students of class 9th to 12th. These students are also being called to their school for vaccination.



Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time. Cases of Kovid-19’s new type of Omicron are also growing rapidly. Against the backdrop of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Assam government on Friday tightened restrictions on the set of new Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of Omicron type in the state. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has also imposed a curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

Assam School and College Guidelines

Tomorrow, from January 8, all government and private schools across the state will remain closed till January 30. In Guwahati, schools will be closed for students up to eighth standard.

Classes 9th to 11th will run offline classes in rotation mode (3 days a week).

12th, engineering colleges, medical colleges and technical institutes will continue as before.

