News of school closure: Schools closed in Assam: Schools up to 5th standard closed till January 30, this scheme for the remaining students! – Schools closed from 1st to 5th and 8th in Assam, check Kovid-19 guidelines

College students from ninth to eleventh may have rotation offline courses.

Evening curfew imposed in the state.

Schools closed in Assam Schools for courses 1 to 5 in all districts of Assam and courses 1 to 8 in Kamrup metropolitan district have been closed. The order was issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after reviewing the present standing of corona virus (COVID 19). Schools in the state can be closed from January 8 to January 30. Offline courses will proceed for college students of class ninth to twelfth. These college students are additionally being known as to their school for vaccination.



Outbreaks seem to be exacerbated throughout this time. Instances of Kovid-19’s new kind of Omicron are additionally rising quickly. Towards the backdrop of rising quantity of Covid-19 instances in the state, the Assam authorities on Friday tightened restrictions on the set of new Covid-19 guidelines to stop the unfold of Omicron kind in the state. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has additionally imposed a curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

Assam School and Faculty Guidelines

Tomorrow, from January 8, all authorities and non-public colleges throughout the state will stay closed till January 30. In Guwahati, colleges can be closed for college students up to eighth standard.

Lessons ninth to eleventh will run offline courses in rotation mode (3 days every week).

twelfth, engineering schools, medical schools and technical institutes will proceed as earlier than.

