News of Siddharth Shukla’s funeral: A look at everything that happened after the actor’s death

Popular TV and movie star Siddharth Shukla merged with Panchatatva on Friday, missing a shining star in the entertainment sector. Siddharth Shukla was cremated at Oshiwara Cemetery. Siddharth’s family reached the hospital at 10.30 am on Friday to collect his body and it was handed over to him around 1 am. Siddharth Shukla’s body was to be laid to rest at the Celebration Club. But the event was canceled due to hospital delays.

Shahnaz reached the cemetery for his last darshan

Siddhartha’s body was taken directly from the hospital to the crematorium for cremation. Besides Siddharth’s mother, his sisters and friends Shahnaz Gill, Ali Goni, Rashmi Desai and Shefali Jariwala were also present. Shahnaz Gill was crying badly and fainting. Meanwhile, Shahnaz was trying to take care of his brother Shahbaz.

Funeral according to the custom of Brahmakumari society

Siddharth Shukla was cremated according to the customs and rituals of the Brahmakumari community. Along with his family, Siddharth Shukla also belonged to the Brahmakumari community. Siddhartha’s absence is bothering everyone, but the family is completely broken. What was once the apple of a mother’s eye has now become a star.



Siddhartha left everyone crying

Siddhartha left everyone behind crying. In a very short time he had gained a different identity and a different stardom. People from TV to film industry were fans of Siddharth Shukla and his personality. Siddharth Shukla started his career as a model and worked in many TV shows and reality shows. Her career started with ‘Balika Vadhu’ and after winning ‘Bigg Boss 13’ there was a huge jump in popularity.

Died of a heart attack on Thursday

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. Tears welled up in the eyes of everyone who heard the news of his death. The whole film and TV industry was abuzz. Everyone wanted the news to be false. But that did not happen. The question on everyone’s mind was how could such a healthy person have a heart attack?

The story of a few hours before death

According to information received, when Siddharth Shukla reached home at night, he fell asleep after taking some medicine, but could not get up in the morning. Police are also involved in the investigation. Sources close to the police said that Siddharth Shukla woke up suddenly on Thursday morning at 3: 00-3: 30 due to discomfort. He asked his mother for water and after drinking the water he slept comfortably.

But in the morning Siddhartha’s mother saw that he did not get up, so she tried to get him up. Despite repeated attempts, when Siddhartha did not wake up, the mother stayed in the same building and called the girls. The girls called the family doctor again and they declared Siddharth Shukla dead. After this, Siddharth Shukla was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, where Doctor Niranjan conducted an examination and later pronounced him ‘dead before arrival’.

Siddharth used to exercise for hours, the doctor advised

It is said that Siddharth Shukla used to exercise for many hours. His doctor advised him not to exercise too much and told him not to put too much stress on the body or lift too much weight. It is also being said that Siddharth was not feeling well for a few days. When he returned home early Wednesday night, he told his mother about his discomfort and chest pain.

Siddhartha left, but left many questions

Siddharth Shukla was autopsied after his death on Thursday, according to preliminary reports. However, the cause of death of the actor is not clear. Doctors also did not give any specific opinion about the cause of Siddharth’s death. According to sources, the cause of death of Siddharth Shukla will be known only after histopathological study and chemical analysis. For now, his viscera have also been kept safe, so that he can be examined later if needed. Siddhartha left this world, but left many questions behind.

Shahnaz Gill, who reached Siddharth’s last darshan, was in critical condition