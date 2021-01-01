News of Uttarakhand politics: Anti-party game starts in Uttarakhand ahead of Assembly elections, many Congress leaders in touch with BJP! – Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 BJP is busy campaigning to bring Congress and independent wrestlers with them

The BJP is engaged in a campaign to bring together Congress and independent MLAs in Uttarakhand. Assembly elections are to be held in Uttarakhand next year and the BJP is looking for strong candidates in areas where the party is weak. For this, BJP is in touch with many Congress leaders.The BJP on Sunday included Uttarakhand Congress MLA Rajkumar in the party and a few days ago the BJP included independent MLA Pritam Singh in the party. This is the prince’s return home. He was formerly in the BJP and was also the party secretary.At the BJP’s national headquarters, when Rajkumar rejoined the BJP, the party’s Uttarakhand state president Madan Kaushik and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present. So far, power has changed in every election in Uttarakhand. At present, there is a BJP government in the state and the anti-BJP ruling party will also have to face it. Keep all the equations in order and save the BJP from the anti-incumbency wave. The party also changed the Chief Minister twice.

“We have assessed all the 70 assembly constituencies,” a BJP leader said. A report is also being prepared on the whereabouts of the BJP. We are trying to accommodate strong leaders in the party in the constituencies where we are lagging behind. “Still, we have many Congress leaders who want to join the BJP,” he said. This includes one MLA.

This strategy of BJP is seen in every state. Be it Uttar Pradesh or West Bengal. In West Bengal too, the BJP had fielded several Trinamool Congress MLAs before the elections. A BJP leader said that the big message goes when an opposition MLA leaves his party and joins the BJP. The inclusion of Congress MLAs and independent MLAs in Uttarakhand will affect the morale of the main opposition Congress.