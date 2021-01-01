News of water storage in Delhi: News on water storage problem in Delhi Update: Water storage problem in Delhi after rains: Delhi Dwarka News Update: Water storage in Dwarka

Highlights Dwarka’s apartment was flooded and people blocked the road

Forced to leave home and stay at relatives’ place or hotel

Millions of goods were lost in the homes of the people living on the ground floor

Dwarka: Life in Adarsh ​​Society of Dwarka Sector-3 has become difficult after torrential rains on Saturday. Sewer water has seeped into the flat built on the ground floor of the society. Even after two days, no arrangements have been made to carry the water. For this reason, some people on the ground floor are now being forced to close their homes and go to relatives or hotels. The society has not had electricity, water supply for two days and there is stinking sewer water everywhere.

According to the people of the society, the condition of the houses on the ground floor is such that they cannot even use the toilet, bathroom and kitchen of their house. Lack of electricity and water supply has also increased the problems of people living upstairs. There is no milkman or washerman and no other necessary supply in the society.

We live on the ground floor. One lakh rupees worth of items including fridge and washing machine have been damaged. The DDA had installed three motors, all of which are faulty. DDA officials did not pick up the phone, after which police were called. Following the arrival of the police, the DDA has responded and tried to relax by installing some pumps. READ Also Inflammatory slogans at Jantar Mantar: Was this why Rakesh Asthana was made the police commissioner asks Congress Digvijay Singh Amarendra Pandey, Adarsh ​​Society, Resident

There are about 200 flats on the ground floor of the society, most of the families living in them have gone to their relatives ’houses or hotels. A senior citizen living on the ground floor said she lives here alone with her husband. Her husband is paralyzed. He is 78 years old, unable to walk, the whole house is flooded. No one is coming to help. Where to go, I do not understand. People in the community have sought the help of MPs, LLAs, counselors to DDA, MCD.

The society has been submerged for 24 hours. Called all emergency numbers. But the phone is broken. Two pumps have been installed. Called the number from the NDRF website, which is the house number in Jammu and Kashmir. All departments are shifting responsibilities to each other. Devesh Mandupi, General Secretary, RWA Adarsh ​​Society

It has been flooded since yesterday morning, six inches of water has seeped into 200 houses. The water extracted from Madhu Vihar is coming to the society. There has been some help from the DDA, some pumps have been installed, but not an inch of water has been lost. No electricity, no water. More than half of the people on the ground floor are gone. People living upstairs can’t even call for help due to lack of electricity. No drinking water.