News on Rohini Court Lawyer Misconduct: Rohini Court News Update: Court cases in Delhi, provocations in courts.

Rohini Court: In the case related to the attempted murder, the lawyer who reached the court to seek interim bail for the accused went there and committed the ‘crime’ himself. Ignoring the judge’s warnings, the lawyer had to endure ‘loud noises’ in court. He will now have to face a case of ‘contempt of court’ for his behavior.



The entire incident took place last week and is in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand in Rohini Court. The accused counsel Naval Chadha appeared here with the interim bail application of the accused / applicant. He asked the applicant for two months bail citing all sorts of ailments. The court directed the investigating agency and the jail authorities to verify the medical reports of the accused and fixed a date for the next hearing. As per the order of the Sessions Judge, even after the end of the argument and giving the next date, the accused’s lawyers continued to argue loudly with the plaintiff’s lawyer, alleging that he was being ridiculed. Even after receiving several warnings from the court, the voice of the advocates continued to grow.

Meanwhile, the court began hearing the next case. Lawyers also came to the judge’s platform to argue. But the lawyers who were obstructing the work of the court did not listen to him loudly and kept shouting. The court took such behavior of the lawyer seriously. Asked him his written answer. He appeared on behalf of a prisoner accused of attempted murder, intimidation, conspiracy to commit a crime under the provisions of the Arms Act.

At the next hearing of the case on September 10, the report of the police and prison authorities came before the court. But this lawyer is not clean. Because when asked, the lawyer flatly refused to do so. The judge said in his order that he had no remorse for his actions. The court, therefore, taking cognizance of the offense itself, directed to prosecute under section 228 (obstruction of court proceedings) of the IPC and 179 (refusal to answer the court’s question, though compulsory). File a lawsuit and start a hearing. There is a provision of imprisonment for six months or fine or both if found guilty in these offenses. The prisoner’s interim bail application was also rejected.